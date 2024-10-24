Insider: Steelers May Lose Justin Fields After Play
Though he lost the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job to Russell Wilson, Justin Fields has positioned himself favorably for free agency based on his performance through the early portions of the season.
During his weekly Steelers chat, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac expressed his belief that Fields could land a pay day and a prime opportunity with another team next year if Pittsburgh opts to keep Wilson around a little while longer.
"I think Fields might have played himself into a job with another team in 2025 with the way he played the first six games," Dulac wrote.
Fields, who was acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears back in March, has likely already played more of a role than the Steelers originally envisioned he would. The team brought him in after signing Wilson as a developmental backup with high upside who would provide insurance in case of an injury while potentially progressing to the point where he'd be a leading candidate to start in 2025.
Forced to fill in for an injured Wilson over the first six contests of the year, however, Fields was about as effective as anyone could've hoped. The 25-year-old led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record while throwing for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns in addition to rushing for 231 yards and five scores.
He isn't yet a complete product, but Fields is more than a suitable option at quarterback for the Steelers. With both he and Wilson only under contract for this season, perhaps the team is kicking themselves for declining his fifth-year option after seeing how deftly he operated within their offense.
While Wilson appears to have a firm grasp on the starting job following his masterful showing in Week 7, Dulac noted that Pittsburgh has no intentions of dealing Fields away as the trade deadline approaches given that the team wants the comfort of having both players available to them down the stretch.
"None whatsoever," Dulac wrote. "And thanks for asking because it reminds me to tell all those out there who think the Steelers might do that. They have always believed in having at least one quality backup, and usually two, because they believe QB is the most important position in the league, if not all of sports. Look back over the years and you will see that's true. That's why they traded for Fields. They want backup support in case of injury. They are not trading Fields, ok."
