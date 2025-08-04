Giants Sign Former Steelers RB
With several injuries at the position, the New York Giants have signed a former Pittsburgh Steelers running back before preseason action begins this weekend.
Per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, the Giants are adding Jonathan Ward to their roster after hosting him for a workout on Monday.
The Steelers signed Ward to a reserve/futures contract in January, though they released him not long after mandatory minicamp ended on June 19.
He'll now have a chance to prove himself with New York and look to earn a 53-man roster spot heading into the regular season.
Ward originally signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in May 2024. He stuck around throughout the team's entire preseason slate and logged 24 snaps over that stretch, per Pro Football Focus, before being let go at final roster cuts.
The Steelers re-signed him to their practice squad shortly after, however, and his first regular season appearance came on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, a contest in which he logged 17 total snaps after being elevated on game day.
Ward played a total of 52 snaps over Pittsburgh's following three games upon being signed to the active roster, though he was waived on November 9. The organization later brought him back on the practice squad after he didn't catch on anywhere else.
He was promoted to the active roster on Nov. 16 and then waived once again on Dec. 4, but the team added him to its practice squad on Dec. 6, where he'd stay for the remainder of the campaign.
Ward began his career as a member of the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2020 before having separate tenures with the New York Jets in 2022 and the Tennessee Titans from 2022 to 2023.
