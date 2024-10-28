Giants OT Asking for Steelers LB T.J. Watt
Even though he's staring a matchup with Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt in the face, New York Giants right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor doesn't appear to be fazed.
Speaking with reporters earlier in the week, Eluemunor stated that he would welcome the challenge of facing off against Watt 1-on-1 without any help.
"I love it," Eluemunor said. "I've been telling you, I'm the most confident guy in this locker room. I think you can see that through my play this year. I want to be on an island with him all day."
The 29-year-old, after a pair of standout seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 2023, signed a two-year deal worth $14 million with the Giants in the offseason. He's started all seven of the team's games and allowed one sack on 15 total pressures across 474 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Eluemunor (hip) was listed as questionable on New York's final injury report of the week, though all indications are that he'll suit up on Monday night.
Part of the reason why he openly clamored to battle against Watt on his own is because of New York's current situation at left tackle. Andrew Thomas, one of the league's best players at the position, suffered a season-ending foot injury versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, forcing third-year player Joshua Ezeudu into a starting role.
"For us having a young guy at left tackle, we need to do a little bit more to make him more comfortable," Eluemunor said. "And we will. But, that will mean I have to do more on my side, which I'm completely fine with."
Ezeudu ceded two sacks in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles and didn't fare much better when he played last season, giving up five sacks and 12 pressures over just 181 pass block reps.
While Eluemunor's reasoning is sound on paper, he'll have his work cut out for him. Watt, a four-time All Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year, has 4.5 sacks on the year to go with 16 pressures. He's one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers, and he could leave his fingerprints all over the game if given the opportunity to do so.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!