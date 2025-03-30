Growing Belief Steelers Could Land Shedeur Sanders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a quarterback. Whether they land Aaron Rodgers or not, they will likely add another through the 2025 NFL Draft, and a first-round star is gaining steam as an option.
Sheduer Sanders was once expected to be the top pick in the NFL Draft. Today, the Tennessee Titans seem sold on Cam Ward out of Miami. And while the Cleveland Browns do need a quarterback, there's a chance that they pass on Sanders, opening the door for a fall.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is hearing that Sanders may not be the number two overall pick.
"From what I’m hearing, the Browns at two, the Giants at three have Shedeur Sanders at least in consideration in the mix though the Browns seem to be leaning pass rusher Abdul Carter at this point," Fowler said. "But the tricky part with Sanders is where he falls."
If Sanders falls, it's unknown where he falls. Middle-to-late first appears to be where he's viewed around the league.
"I’ve texted with a half dozen high-level personnel people that I trust asking is Shedeur Sander a first-round talent? Do you have a first-round grade on him? Four of those people said no. Two of those people said that he’s more of a mid-to-late first-round pick in their eyes," Fowler said. "So we know quarterbacks get pushed up, get overdrafted, but to go in the top three at this point in the minds of many around the league would be pretty rich."
The Steelers have Sanders, along with other first-round names on their list. Even with Rodgers, they wouldn't rule out a first-round quarterback, and if Sanders is there, he'd be hard to pass up. Now, whether or not they have him high enough on their board to pass up names like Kenneth Grant or Emeka Egbuka is unknown, but no one can rule out the possibility that Sanders may find himself as an option for Pittsburgh - and they may take advantage of it.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!