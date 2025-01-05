Time for Steelers to Bench Russell Wilson
The Pittsburgh Steelers are lame ducks entering the 2025 NFL postseason. In a complete reversal from where this team was following their Week 14 victory over the Cleveland Browns, they've lost their final four regular season games and the chance to win another AFC North division title. After their fall from favorite to win the division to least intimidating wild card, it's time to bench starting quarterback Russell Wilson in favor of Justin Fields.
The Steelers have a laundry list of issues heading into the postseason, but the top of their list is their problem at QB. When Wilson first usurped the starting job, his veteran presence and accuracy in the air was a welcomed change and a meaningful improvement for the offense. They rattled off four straight wins with Wilson under center and put themselves into an advantageous position to capture their division.
After those four wins, however, Wilson and the Steelers offense has gone from new and improved to stagnant and stale. Injuries have hampered them and their offensive line have faltered in recent weeks, but no issue is more persistent than Wilson's decline in play.
Over his last four games, Wilson's been a completely different and much less effective QB. Five weeks ago he put up over 400 yards in the air on the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, he hasn't recorded more than 217. Even in the team's lone victory in the past four weeks, Wilson only threw for 158 yards, Against the Philadelphia Eagles, he was absolutely stymied, throwing for a season-low 128 yards. He didn't fare much better against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs the following weeks, failing to exceed two touchdown passes or 217 passing yards.
The biggest concern with Wilson currently is his issues with turnovers. He's managed at least one giveaway in each of the last three games, including back-to-back games with both an interception and fumble. It's the exact opposite of why they turned to Wilson in the first place.
Another glaring concern is the way the offense is operating under Wilson. It started as a slick and smooth running operation, but that has faded away. They've been disjointed, undisciplined, and unorganized nearly every offensive drive.
It's most evident during the team's two minute drill and hurry-up offense. They waste precious seconds off the clock by not getting the ball out of bounds and taking sacks instead of throwing the ball away. Their receivers are guilty of not extending their routes and coming back to the ball, but Russ is equally guilty of not protecting the ball and making ill-thought choices when time is of the essence. It's a losing recipe that the Steelers refuse to acknowledge.
Meanwhile, the Steelers have a more athletic QB who performed as well as Wilson has recently sitting on the bench. It would be one thing if Wilson was crushing the competition and Pittsburgh remained a Super Bowl contender, but they are losers of four straight and the outlook is grim.
It's time to turn to Justin Fields. It might not be the obvious solution, and it might not be the move that changes the Steelers' postseason outcome. But the magic of Russ is gone and it's not coming back. The Steelers can either recognize that and make the necessary call or they can bury their heads in the sand while Russ leads them to their fifth straight loss and another first round playoff exit.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!