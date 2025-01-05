Former Steelers QB to Make NFL Debut as WR
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is set to make his NFL debut in Week 18 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as a wide receiver. The undrafted rookie has been promoted to the team's 53-man roster and is set to make his first NFL apperance to close out the season.
Plumlee spent the summer with the Steelers after signing after the NFL Draft. The UCF star brought plenty of athleticism with him to Pittsburgh and quickly became more than a traditional quarterback for the Steelers.
Throughout OTAs, mini camp and training camp, Plumlee worked as a quarterback, punt and kick returner and wide receiver. His primary position was as a passer, as he made it known a number of times throughout camp that his desire was to play QB in the NFL, but also got action during the preseason at all other positions.
At UCF, Plumlee's athleticism was on full display, rushing for 2,556 yards and 28 touchdowns throughout his career.
Now with the Jaguars, Plumlee has caught on as a wide receiver and is expected to make his NFL debut as one.
The Jaguars take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at 1 p.m. ET.
