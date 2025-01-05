Steelers Could Get Trade Calls for Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a historically downhill spiral heading into the postseason, and all eyes are on head coach Mike Tomlin as he tries to save a season that could end in eight-straight years without a playoff win.
Heading into the postseason, there are plenty of questions about the future of Tomlin and the Steelers organization. Even after signing an extension in the offseason, many are pushing for the team to move on, which could spark interest from across the league for teams looking for a head coach.
Speaking on ESPN, NFL insider Adam Schefter said he could see teams calling the Steelers to ask for a trade for Tomlin this offseason. He doesn't believe Pittsburgh would do it, but there could be some interest.
"I don’t think Pittsburgh will do that, but I do think there are teams wondering whether they should lob in a call to see if they could stir Pittsburgh’s interest," Schefter said.
Tomlin's name has been floated around the NFL trade market for years, but there's never been any indication he would be moved on from. And even with his playoff drought and the team on a four-game skid, the expectation is that he is not even on the hot seat in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are not a team to fire their head coach, and Tomlin never having a losing season, and being heavily respect around the league, makes it difficult to believe they ever would with him. Instead, they'll try to let their coach fix things. That may not stop teams from trying to test the waters, seeing if the Super Bowl-winning coach is available.
In recent years, teams have made trades of the same caliber, with the latest being the Denver Broncos for Sean Payton. Now, it could be Tomlin has the big name teams are trying to poach.
