Skip to main content

Heath Miller Shares Love for Steelers Fans After Hall of Honor Selection

A special moment for the Pittsburgh Steelers legendary tight end.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers named four former members into their Hall of Honor, announcing their 2022 class at training camp. 

Sam Davis, Ray Matthews, Myron Cope and Heath Miller will join Steelers legends as part of the team's Hall of Honor, and will be enshrined on Nov. 13 against the New Orleans Saints. 

Miller spoke after his selection, sharing his appreciation for the fans and the team. 

"It's hard to really put into words," Miller said on his selection into the Hall of Honor. "I knew this was in existence, but I didn't put too much thought into one day being a part of it. To think about the legacy of the Steelers and the great players that come through here, to even be mentioned in the same area code as some of those guys, it's really hard to put into words what it means to me."

Miller's legacy may never leave the Steelers. To this day, fans continue to try and replicate the famous "HEAAATH" chant with new tight ends. Now, yelling "MUTH" when Pat Freiermuth enters the field. 

Miller laughed when he said he's glad the new players get to be called the new name. He still gets some chants when he's in grocery stores and out with family, but the legendary tight end had a laugh when he said he appreciates how fans have embedded him into the team's history.

"The appreciation and the love from the fans, it never went unappreciated from me," Miller said. "It meant a great deal that they chose that way to show their appreciation for the work I was trying to do for them, and I think it was awesome."

The Steelers new Hall of Honor member spoke about his relationship with Ben Roethlisberger and returning to Latrobe as well. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny PIckett Struggles, New RBs

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mason Rudolph Making a Case to Win Battle

Chase Claypool Leaves Training Camp With Injury

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs, Calivn Austin, George Pickens All Impress

Mitchell Trubisky Confident in Filling Ben Roethlisberger's Shoes

Mike Tomlin Shares Favorite Ben Roethlisberger Camp Story

Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs, Another Signing Coming

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_8194788_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Announce 2022 Hall of Honor Class

By Noah Strackbein48 minutes ago
USATSI_18503679_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Struggles, New RBs

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell3 hours ago
USATSI_17444106_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Bring in Jordan Howard for Tryout

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
USATSI_18504273_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Camp Takeaways: Calvin Austin, George Pickens Are Electric, Even Bigger Camp Fights

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago
USATSI_18753786_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mason Rudolph Making a Case to Win Battle

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_18754175_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Chase Claypool Injured at Practice

By Stephen Thompson21 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (20)
News

Chase Claypool Playing Deebo Samuel-Type Role This Season?

By Noah StrackbeinJul 29, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
USATSI_16517967_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool Says Mason Rudolph Can Win Steelers QB Battle

By Noah StrackbeinJul 29, 2022 12:34 PM EDT