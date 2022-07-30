Heath Miller Shares Love for Steelers Fans After Hall of Honor Selection

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers named four former members into their Hall of Honor, announcing their 2022 class at training camp.

Sam Davis, Ray Matthews, Myron Cope and Heath Miller will join Steelers legends as part of the team's Hall of Honor, and will be enshrined on Nov. 13 against the New Orleans Saints.

Miller spoke after his selection, sharing his appreciation for the fans and the team.

"It's hard to really put into words," Miller said on his selection into the Hall of Honor. "I knew this was in existence, but I didn't put too much thought into one day being a part of it. To think about the legacy of the Steelers and the great players that come through here, to even be mentioned in the same area code as some of those guys, it's really hard to put into words what it means to me."

Miller's legacy may never leave the Steelers. To this day, fans continue to try and replicate the famous "HEAAATH" chant with new tight ends. Now, yelling "MUTH" when Pat Freiermuth enters the field.

Miller laughed when he said he's glad the new players get to be called the new name. He still gets some chants when he's in grocery stores and out with family, but the legendary tight end had a laugh when he said he appreciates how fans have embedded him into the team's history.

"The appreciation and the love from the fans, it never went unappreciated from me," Miller said. "It meant a great deal that they chose that way to show their appreciation for the work I was trying to do for them, and I think it was awesome."

The Steelers new Hall of Honor member spoke about his relationship with Ben Roethlisberger and returning to Latrobe as well.

