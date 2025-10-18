Steelers Legend Rips Defense to Shreds After Embarrassing Loss
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense was on a roll against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offensive line gave Rodgers plenty of time and the run game woke up for the first time this season.
On the other hand, the defense had one of the worst performances it has had since James Harrison retired. The defense failed to show up, allowing a dormant run game by the Bengals to come alive and for Ja'Marr Chase to have a career game as the Bengals top receiver. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco thrived and threw for three passing touchdowns en route to the Bengals win.
James Harrison Doesn't Hold Back
The lack of defense has not gone unnoticed by the general public, and has also caught the ire of former Steelers. One such Steeler is Harrison, who took to his podcast with Joe Haden to express his ire at the lack of performance from the highest compensated defense in football.
"With the 26th, 28th [ranked defense], we're not gonna go nowhere," Harrison said. "These offenses we're gonna face in the next four, five weeks, they ain't turning the rock over like that. They're doing things more effective than anybody that we've played yet to date. If we come out there playing like we've been playing the last six, seven weeks, we're gonna get the band struck up on us. We're gonna get embarrassed. They're gonna dog walk us. Drop your nuts. Put your foot in the ground. Stand for something. We can't even bust a grape in a fruit fight right now. Right now, we trash. [Flacco] went out there and pulled a belt out on our ass. Put belt to ass."
Harrison did not mince his words when talking about the lack of production from the defense. He makes it clear that he is also talking about further along in the season, as the team looks to not be ready for playoff football on the defensive side of the football. T.J. Watt was nearly invisible in the game and the secondary was unable to stop basic slant plays.
Part of the onus has to go on the fact that Joe Flacco certainly played better than expected, but the defense did not play well regardless of Flacco's ability. Harrison is largely correct, and the Steelers will need to focus on improving their defense as their offense continues to flourish as the season gets closer to the playoff picture.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!