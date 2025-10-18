Steelers Projected to Land Most Impressive QB in Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have Aaron Rodgers this season, and their hopes with him on the field are high. Even with some rocky moments on the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers remain contenders, but need a play for 2026 and beyond. One ESPN mock draft believes they'll find it.
ESPN's Jordon Reid released his latest 2026 NFL mock draft, with the Steelers selecting 30th overall. With their pick, they're still able to sit and wait for a quarterback, landing who Reid believes is the "most impressive" passer in the draft class.
Steelers Land Ty Simpson
With the 30th pick in the ESPN mock, the Steelers select Alabama passer Ty Simpson. Simpson, who just became Alabama's starting quarterback this season, is only six games into his starting career, but is making noise, and has caught the eye of evaluators.
"It's essential for the Steelers to find the heir apparent under center to soon-to-be 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers, and I think Simpson has been the most impressive of the draft-eligible quarterbacks," Reid wrote. "Despite the need, Pittsburgh waited until Round 6 to pick a QB this past April (Will Howard). It can't wait that long again. Like Moore, Simpson is an inexperienced starter (all six career starts have come this season). It's not certain that Simpson will declare for the 2026 draft, but league evaluators have taken notice of his impressive stretches this season. He has thrown 16 TD passes and just one interception this season."
Simpson is 22 years old and has spent his entire career at Alabama waiting for his opportunity. A redshirt Junior, Simpson is eligible to leave for the NFL Draft, which may not have been a thought at the beginning of the season but may now be a reality.
With the draft class thinning at the position, Simpson may be able to sneak his way into a first-round selection. In this mock, it's with the Steelers, who would be able to utilize his fifth-year option with the pick.
Simpson trails Fernando Mendoza, who is selected first overall by the New York Jets, Dante Moore, who heads to the Cleveland Browns at No. 3, and LaNorris Sellers, who the Las Vegas Raiders select ninth, in Reid's mock.
The Steelers likely still want a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. They're expected to have roughly 12 draft picks, and could move up to go land their passer if they deem it necessary. Right now, Simpson is certainly an option for them.
