Steelers Know Right Answer With QB Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are backed against the wall with their quarterback situation, and while they technically have two choices to pick from, Russell Wilson's "tightness" and Week 1 just two days away, there's only one answer.
When Wilson stood on the sideline during the second day of practice for the Steelers, the decision should have became clear - this is Justin Fields's team in Week 1. The Atlanta Falcons are no cakewalk, and with a new offensive play-caller, plenty of questions along the offensive line and wide receiver room, and already some big-time injuries occuring, there's no room for error. Pittsburgh doesn't have the luxury of banking on 70% of their starting quarterback. What they do have, though, is the benefit of potentially the best backup quarterback in the NFL.
In Arthur Smith's offense, there is a lot of moving for the QB position. Wilson is going to be expected to run read options, move the pocket and find areas of space with his legs. Dealing with a calf injury that has now bothered him for over a month, Wilson can't do those things, and the Steelers shouldn't be relying on him to do those things.
Fields can.
The Steelers didn't want to turn to Fields this season. They were hoping and believing Wilson would lead them to the promise land, giving them a first class seat with a veteran quarterback and an opportunity to make a run in the playoffs.
Instead, the NFL cards were dealt, and like every team, every season, they didn't get their ideal situation.
Now, they have a decision to make. And if Wilson isn't able to run Smith's offense to the fullest, it's time to turn to Fields. That's not a bad move, and one that could open a lot of doors for the Steelers not just now, but later.
There's no thinking about this. The moment Wilson realized he was less than 100%, the Steelers' answer became clear. At least for Week 1, it's time to turn to Fields, and give the offense the best opportunity to succeed, without restricting what they can do due to injury.
With the schedule the Steelers have, loaded in the back half with teams like the Chiefs, Eagles and their entire divisional slate, there's no room to mess around. Having to taking a risk on an injured quarterback wasn't why Pittsburgh made a move for Fields. It's not time to go back on that decision now.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.