Insider Makes Massive Prediction for Steelers QB Plans
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely making a change at quarterback, starting Justin Fields in place of Russell Wilson, who's dealing with a calf injury. And with the move, some insiders believe it's the beginning of the end for the veteran in Pittsburgh.
If, when Wilson is ruled out against the Falcons, the Steelers will turn to Fields. Fields is just 10-28 as a starter in the NFL, but impressed Pittsburgh this summer during training camp. So much so, that he nearly made a quarterback competition that wasn't competitive, real. Now, he'll get a shot to showcase his skills for a full game in Week 1, and one NFL insider believes it's the beginning of a change for the Steelers.
"Based on what trusted evaluators who watched Wilson closely have told me, I would project Fields to see an awful lot of the field this season," Jason La Canfora wrote for the Washington Post. "In fact, I
would guess that by the end of the season he will have played more snaps than Wilson."
The Steelers don't have plans to move on from Wilson and replace him with Fields even with the injury. But a strong performance by the 25-year-old could strike a change, and force the Steelers' hand to turn to the younger option.
La Canfora isn't the only one who believes that, either. One scout told him that he sees the Steelers making a change during the season, and that Wilson's time in Pittsburgh is limited as a starter.
"I think Wilson is done," the scout told La Canfora. "It’s over as a starter. He is a backup quarterback. Mike [Tomlin] will get there. Give it a few weeks."
Fields will need to really turn some heads for the Steelers to consider a change, but a strong outing in Atlanta could mark a big week and some heft decisions for Pittsburgh.
