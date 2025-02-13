Aaron Rodgers Officially Becomes Available for Steelers
The New York Jets have officially announced their decision to part ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, rendering the four-time MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer available for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said in a statement released by the team. "It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."
Rodgers, who spent the first 18 years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, was dealt to the New York Jets in April 2023. He played just four snaps in his initial season with the team after tearing his ACL in Week 1, however, though he'd return in 2024.
With expectations at an all-time high for the Jets, they missed the mark with a 5-12 record and extended their playoff drought to 14 years while Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
New York will incur $49 million in dead cap by cutting ties with the 41-year-old, who will be designated as a post-June 1 release.
Pittsburgh has been linked to Rodgers with regularity so far this offseason, which hasn't come as a surprise given the team's glaring vacancy at quarterback.
It's unknown if the Steelers will aggressively pursue him, however, as their focus likely remains on trying to come to an agreement with Justin Fields or Russell Wilson.
The locker room doesn't appear to be fully on board with adding Rodgers either, which safety DeShon Elliott made clear on Instagram earlier this week.
