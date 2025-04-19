NFL Draft: Steelers Could Land Next Minkah Fitzpatrick?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will eventually have to deal with the fact that much of their defensive core for the past couple years is getting up there in age. With Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick being cornerstones of the Steelers defense, they will eventually need to be replaced.
Steelers Wire's Andrew Vasquez sought to address the issue of an aging Fitzpatrick in his latest mock draft. Fitzpatrick is now 28 years old, and his recent seasons have provided significant diminishing returns per year. His one interception last season served as the second-lowest mark of his career, as he additionally had two seasons with zero interceptions.
In Vazquez's mock, he has the Steelers taking Walter Nolen with the 21st overall selection before looking at the secondary with the Steelers third round pick. With the 83rd overall selection, Vasquez has the Steelers addressing their eventual replacement for the aging Fitzpatrick with Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr.
"The Steelers draft their answer to Fitzpatrick’s eventual departure from the Steel City." Vazquez wrote. "Winston was once considered a lock for the first round before a season-ending ACL tear cut his 2024 campaign short just three games in. His size and athleticism are too great to pass up in Round 3 — and the Steelers may have found their long-term solution at the safety position."
Winston Jr. would become the second Penn State alum to be a part of the Steelers backfield, as Joey Porter Jr. also graduated from Penn State.
It would seem ill advised for the Steelers to select a player with injury concerns to replace a player who has had a history of injuries in the NFL, but it is possible that injuries will not follow Winston to the next level. WIth Fitzpatrick still being under 30, a look for a replacement might not need to occur this draft, but the draft nears and all such questions will be answered.
