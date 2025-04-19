Steelers Named Trade Fit for Bears Elusive RB
The Pittsburgh Steelers could benefit from adding another starting-caliber running back opposite Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. They've shown plenty of interest in this year's draft class at the position, hosting nine players for top-30 visits, but acquiring another veteran is also in the cards.
Though there's been little buzz about Pittsburgh snooping around the trade market, Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network believes it is an ideal fit for D'Andre Swift should the Chicago Bears look to trade him.
"Although Bears head coach Ben Johnson coached D’Andre Swift in Detroit, it feels like Swift could use a change of scenery," Xie wrote. "He averaged a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry in 2024, and his 39.5% rushing success rate ranked 42nd out of 46 RBs with 100+ rushes.
"Swift still has two years left on the three-year, $24 million deal he signed last offseason. That makes the timing of this important, as the Bears would want to wait until after June 1 to trade Swift. By doing so, they’d save $8 million in cap room and take on a minuscule $1.3 million dead cap hit the next two years. It would also give the Bears the luxury of seeing if they come away with one of their preferred running backs in the draft."
As Xie laid out, Swift is coming off a so-so 2024 campaign, his first in Chicago, in which he racked up 959 yards and six touchdowns on the ground to go with 386 yards through the air.
Johnson, who left his post as the Lions' offensive coordinator this offseason in favor of a promotion with the Bears, may covet a new figurehead in the team's running back room. The organization has been linked to some of the top rookies in this year's class, and should they select one early, Swift could become expendable.
As a former second-round pick who's put up 5,468 yards from scrimmage alongside 37 touchdowns in 73 games, Swift has the requisite pedigree and production to garner another shot elsewhere.
The 26-year-old is not a workhorse, and his vision as a runner is often panned, but he's a dual-threat back who could make an impact for the Steelers should he come available.
