Insider: Steelers Want Dolphins Star
The Pittsburgh Steelers could pull off another major trade with the Miami Dolphins after acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith from them in the offseason for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
While appearing on 93.7 The Fan, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio revealed that the same source who told him Pittsburgh would ultimately land Ramsey also stated that it wants wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
"I'll give you a little nugget that made the Steelers chatter a little more interesting to me," Florio said, per Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora. "The same guy who told me that Jalen Ramsey was gonna be a Steeler, right when the first talk emerged of the Dolphins trading Jalen Ramsey, told me that the Steelers want Tyreek. And I scoffed when this guy first told me that the Steelers want Jalen Ramsey. And that was back in April, so I'm taking this a little more seriously."
Florio's source in this case made those comments about the Steelers' interest in Hill before an NFL spokesman told CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones that the league is investigating new allegations of domestic violence against the 31-year-old by his estranged wife.
Earlier this week, Florio stated that there was already chatter regarding the possibility of Pittsburgh continuing to go "all-in" by making a splash trade for Hill after Miami was blown out 33-8 by the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener.
ESPN's Adam Schefter followed that up on "Get Up" by reporting that the Dolphins have yet to receive any calls about Hill from interested teams, likely meaning that a trade isn't imminent.
It's no secret that the Steelers were looking for additional help at the receiver position throughout the offseason, but their search largely came up futile.
Both DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III played well during the team's Week 1 victory over the New York Jets, but the depth behind that pair is still uninspiring.
Hill put together one of the most impressive seasons in recent memory in 2023, as he finished with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns on 119 catches, though he recorded just 959 yards and six scores last season.
Though he still has some gas left in the tank, his cap hit for the 2025 campaign sits at $27.698 million and $51.898 million in 2026 before his contract expires, per Over the Cap.
It would take a lot of resources for Pittsburgh to land Hill, and with another investigation ongoing regarding the domestic violence allegations, a deal for the speedy receiver may not be in the cards for the time being.
