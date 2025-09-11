Insider Predicts When Steelers Could Bench Broderick Jones
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a problem with their offensive line.
The team has one of the youngest offensive lines in the sport, and that can present both positive and negative effects. While the team has more players capable of the quicker moves on the offensive line and they are able to adapt quicker than most, they are prone to significant mistakes at inopportune times.
One of the players most prone to those mistakes for the offensive line is Broderick Jones, who has been an offensive tackle for the Steelers since he was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The offensive production, as seen by the eye test and Pro Football Focus scores, has not fared well for Jones since his selection to the team. Jones excelled at the collegiate level while at Georgia, winning a national championship with the team in 2022.
Now the Steelers starting left tackle, his play in the 2025 season opener against the New York Jets left much to be desired. It was clear that he was always a step or two behind his matchup on pass protection. The run game was not strong either, but that is also a reflection of the rest of the offensive line as well.
The conversation has quickly turned to whether ot not Jones will last the remainder of the season as one of the starters on the offensive line. The topic has made its way to the press, where Steelers writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Ray Fittipaldo believes the time might be running out for Jones on the line. In one of his weekly chat's Fittipaldo was asked about how long Jones will last.
"If he continues to play like that it won't be long," Fittipaldo wrote.
He was also asked by another fan about Jones, who asked about Jones making it to October as the starter at left tackle
"Not feeling confident about your October question," Fittipaldo wrote.
The Steelers will have tough decisions to make, as top offensive linemen are at a premium in the NFL and are quite hard to come by.
If Jones does get benched, the Steelers would most likely turn to Calvin Anderson as their starter, but Andrus Peat and Spencer Anderson could also be options. Peat is a former Pro Bowler at left guard, but has experience playing tackle. Anderson is listed as their backup, and Spencer Anderson is capable of playing all positions across the line.
