Insider Predicts When Steelers Could Bench Broderick Jones

One Pittsburgh Steelers insider believes a shakeup could happen soon.

Ari Meyer

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is helped to his feet by offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is helped to his feet by offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a problem with their offensive line.

The team has one of the youngest offensive lines in the sport, and that can present both positive and negative effects. While the team has more players capable of the quicker moves on the offensive line and they are able to adapt quicker than most, they are prone to significant mistakes at inopportune times.

One of the players most prone to those mistakes for the offensive line is Broderick Jones, who has been an offensive tackle for the Steelers since he was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) and offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participate in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The offensive production, as seen by the eye test and Pro Football Focus scores, has not fared well for Jones since his selection to the team. Jones excelled at the collegiate level while at Georgia, winning a national championship with the team in 2022.

Now the Steelers starting left tackle, his play in the 2025 season opener against the New York Jets left much to be desired. It was clear that he was always a step or two behind his matchup on pass protection. The run game was not strong either, but that is also a reflection of the rest of the offensive line as well.

The conversation has quickly turned to whether ot not Jones will last the remainder of the season as one of the starters on the offensive line. The topic has made its way to the press, where Steelers writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Ray Fittipaldo believes the time might be running out for Jones on the line. In one of his weekly chat's Fittipaldo was asked about how long Jones will last.

"If he continues to play like that it won't be long," Fittipaldo wrote.

He was also asked by another fan about Jones, who asked about Jones making it to October as the starter at left tackle

"Not feeling confident about your October question," Fittipaldo wrote.

The Steelers will have tough decisions to make, as top offensive linemen are at a premium in the NFL and are quite hard to come by.

If Jones does get benched, the Steelers would most likely turn to Calvin Anderson as their starter, but Andrus Peat and Spencer Anderson could also be options. Peat is a former Pro Bowler at left guard, but has experience playing tackle. Anderson is listed as their backup, and Spencer Anderson is capable of playing all positions across the line.

Published
Ari Meyer
ARI MEYER

Ari Meyer originally hails from just outside DC and now currently resides in Pittsburgh. He has been a writer with On SI since April 2024.

