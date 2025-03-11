Insider Predicts Aaron Rodgers Price Tag for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers missed out on Justin Fields this offseason and have seemingly changed course to Aaron Rodgers as their top option. But much like the last veteran they let walk, Rodgers doesn't come with an easy price tag, and it could end up being much higher than they anticipated spending this spring.
News of Rodgers and the Steelers emerged prior to Fields signing a $40 million deal with the Jets. Pittsburgh saw the move coming and began looking at other options, with Rodgers being the top name on their list.
Speaking on the situation, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio took an "educated guess" that Rodgers is looking for somewhere around $90 million in his next contract.
"Here's my understanding of what's going on," Florio said. "He wants to play for the Steelers. He probably will end up in Pittsburgh."
Florio's only concern is the money. The Steelers did not offer Fields anything guaranteed beyond the first year of his contract. New York gave him another $10 million his second season. And maybe another New York team could swoop in and do the same with Rodgers.
"The Giants can still snatch him by making the kind of financial offer that isn't in the ballpark of where the Steelers are now," Florio added.
Chances are, any signing between the Steelers and Rodgers is viewed as a bridge situation. Pittsburgh wanted Fields and didn't hide that the whole way through free agency. They did make it know they're looking for something longer-term, but also said numerous times that age plays a factor.
What they could do is go into the NFL Draft and add another QB to their roster. With Rodgers at the lead, the Steelers remain competitive in 2025, and potentially 2026, and allow Rodgers to mentor their incoming rookie at the same time.
But for $90 million? That may not be in the Steelers' budget.
