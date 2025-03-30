Insider Predicts Massive Aaron Rodgers Contract With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers. When the answer will come is yet to be known. So far, there have been some details released about the black and gold's offer to the four-time NFL MVP, but one insider believes it could be bigger than we expect.
Speaking about the Rodgers saga, Rich Eisen revealed his speculation for what the deal could be. Up until now, it's been believed that it's a one-year offer for Rodgers, who is 41 years old this season. But Eisen sees something different, and a bigger offer than anticipated for the veteran quarterback.
"I think [Aaron Rodgers is] gonna start with a four. North of [$40 million]," Eisen said during his show. "How about this? Two years, $70 million, with incentives that can pop it up more."
The theory comes after Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants worth up to $21.5 million. The deal gives him $10.5 million in guaranteed money, and is expected to be lower - significantly - than what Rodgers will receive from Pittsburgh.
The Steelers have stood strong on their offer and have not adjusted it since first offering Rodgers a contract. The gap between the two is not believed to be financial, and instead just Rodgers deciding what's best for his future in the NFL, or out of it.
Rodgers is deciding between the Steelers, retirement or waiting for the Minnesota Vikings to re-open the door and reach back out. Pittsburgh is confident they are the best landing spot for the veteran and while they aren't certain he's going to chose them, they do feel good about how they are handling the process, and their offer on the table.
But, if Eisen is correct, that contract is going to be a bit higher than many imagine.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!