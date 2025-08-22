Insider Shares Details on Steelers, Gabe Davis Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers recently got a second look at former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis, who they brought in for a second visit this summer. Davis first came to Pittsburgh early in the summer, just after mini camp. Then, he returned just after training camp. And one team insider is offering an update on how things went.
Davis, 26, had his season cut short after just 10 games in 2024 due to a meniscus injury in his knee. After spending the year on Injured Reserve, the Jaguars released him after just one season. He then visited multiple teams, but did not sign.
According to WDVE's Mike Prisuta, that's because the team - and other teams - have not liked what they have seen during their medical evaluations.
"Gabe Davis was brought in for a medical follow-up," Prisuta said. "And when he came in free agency, the Steelers did not like, and subsequently other teams have not liked, what they saw from MRIs or whatever it was that they looked at following that knee injury that ended his season last year."
Davis left Pittsburgh after his second interview and went to Buffalo to visit the Bills. The young veteran spent four years with the Bills, catching 27 touchdown passes with them and becoming a reliable starter for Josh Allen. Now, he's considering a reunion with his former employer.
Pittsburgh is interested in adding a wide receiver before the start of the regular season, and Davis remains a top option. They have not been able to land anyone else to this point after calling teams like the Washington Commanders for Terry McLaurin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Jordan Palmer.
Calvin Austin III is set to be their starter alongside DK Metcalf, but after dealing with an oblique injury most of training camp and all of the preseason, it's unknown if he'll be ready before Week 1 against the New York Jets.
If the Steelers got a better result from Davis's MRI this time around, he may be a top priority signing for them in the coming days. If not, they're likely ready to move in a different direction to find a wide receiver addition.
