Steelers Lose WR Option to Season-Ending Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will lose another wide receiver option as a player they were reportedly targeting is going to miss the entire 2025 NFL season due to a shoulder injury. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk is going to be sidelined, removing another name for Pittsburgh.
Polk was on the radar of the Steelers as the roster cuts were approaching. According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filliponi, Pittsburgh was doing their homework on the second-year second-round pick, expecting him to miss the 53-man roster and be available.
"Source: Steelers have done some homework on Patriots WR Ja'Lynn Polk," Fillipponi wrote. "He's likely to get cut in NE. He was the 37th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. An intriguing player to trade a 7th rounder for or claim off waivers. Stay tuned."
Now, they're out of luck. Polk, who was competing for a roster spot, but also making a case for playing time in New England as of late, is now going to sit throughout the season. According to Schultz, Polk met with multiple specialists and surgeons for opinions, but will ultimately have to miss the season.
The Steelers are looking for wide receiver help before Week 1 and have looked at multiple avenues. Polk was the latest, but they've also called the Washington Commanders for Terry McLaurin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for names like Jordan Palmer.
At this point, Pittsburgh is running low on options, but will likely find some help before the season. DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III are going to be their starters, but Austin missed most of training camp with an oblique injury, and just returned in a limited role this week.
Meanwhile, Roman Wilson is still earning his place within the team, and while he's viewed as their third wide receiver, nothing is official heading into the final roster cuts.
With the Polk news, Pittsburgh will pivot, but it doesn't mean they're going to give up on their search.
