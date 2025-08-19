Steelers Sign Former Vikings DL
The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing a defensive lineman with experience in both the NFL and UFL.
On Tuesday, the team announced that they signed Kenny Willekes while waiving/injuring offensive tackle Gareth Warren.
Willekes began his collegiate career as a walk-on at Michigan State in 2015. He did not appear in any games that year and played in one during the 2016 campaign.
He became a key piece of the Spartan's defense in 2017, appearing in 13 contests and logging 73 combined tackles (15 for loss) to go with seven sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
In 2018, Willekes once again played in 13 games and finished with 8 1/2 sacks, a Big Ten-best 21 tackles for loss and a forced fumble, earning first-team all-conference honors while also being named the Big Ten's Defensive Lineman of the Year.
During his final season with the program in 2019, Willekes posted 10 1/2 quarterback takedowns, 78 total tackles (16 for loss) and two forced fumbles over 13 contests en route to a second-consecutive first-team All-Big Ten campaign.
The Minnesota Vikings selected Willekes in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 225 overall pick. He was placed on injured reserve before the regular season began, however, and did not appear in a game during his rookie year.
Willekes didn't make the Vikings' initial 53-man roster in 2021, though he cleared waivers and re-signed to their practice squad. He played in six contests for the team that season, racking up 2 1/2 sacks and 18 tackles across 202 defensive snaps.
Minnesota waived/injured him in June 2022 and he later reverted to IR, ending his season.
Willekes re-signed with the Vikings as a restricted free agent in March 2023, but he was released that May.
From there, he signed with the USFL's Michigan Panthers in December 2023. Willekes suited up for nine games with the team during the 2024 regular season, recording 20 tackles and four sacks with a fumble recovery.
In the 2025 season, Willekes logged 3 1/2 sacks and 31 tackles in nine contests for Michigan.
He's listed as a defensive end on Pittsburgh's official roster while coming in at 6-foot-3 and 264 pounds. Willekes should receive some playing time in the team's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday and is a potential practice squad candidate if/when he's released at final roster cuts.
