Steelers First-Round Pick Suffers Knee Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now waiting for the diagnosis on first-round pick Derrick Harmon, who left their final preseason game with an injury that appeared to be serious. Harmon, who was selected 20th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, was loaded onto a cart with trainers and taken to the locker room in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers.
The team announced shortly after he left that Harmon suffered a knee injury, ruling him out for the remained of the game.
Harmon has played all three preseason games, and was one of the final starters still on the field when the injury happened. As he was leaving the field, Harmon was visibly in pain but was wable to walk himself to the cart before being taken back for more testing.
The Steelers will hope for the best with Harmon's injury. The rookie is set to start at defensive tackle next to Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton. If he's forced to miss time, the team will need to turn to veteran Isaiahh Loudermilk at their other defensive tackle. Fifth-round rookie Yahya Black would then become their primary backup across the line.
The Steelers chose to start all but four of their starters against the Panthers for the first time during the preseason. Almost all of their first-team members played just one series, but some remained for longer. Harmon was working through the team's second drive when the injury occured.
Head coach Mike Tomlin typically addressed injuries during his post-game press conference.
The Steelers will have two weeks before Week 1 when they travel to the New York to take on the Jets. He'll have right up until then to get back on the field, although exactly what the knee injury is will determine the length of recovery.
