Five Steelers With Most to Prove in Preseason Finale
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers finish off their preseason schedule with a contest against the Carolina Panthers. Prior to the game, head coach MIke Tomlin declared just four players as inactive, opening the door for nearly the entire roster to play in the final tune-up. The Panthers are set to play their second and third-string players, and the Steelers are likely to do the same despite the lack of clarity. That means many fringe and bubble roster players are under the microscope as they try to earn roles on the 53-man roster. Here are the five players with the most to prove in the final preseason game.
Skylar Thompson
The 28-year-old quarterback is fighting for a roster spot in the final preseason game. Brought in as the extra camp body and slated for the practice squad, Thompson has arguably been the best player for the Steelers in the preseason. He’s gone 30/43 passing for 346 yards and three touchdowns.
With rookie quarterback Will Howard still sidelined with injury, Thompson’s opportunity is now. He can force his way onto the roster. Perhaps even better, maybe he plays so well that another quarterback-needy team comes calling and offers another draft pick to the stockpile in Pittsburgh. Regardless of the outcome, all eyes are on the Steelers quarterback against the Panthers.
Lew Nichols
Another impressive preseason performer has been running back Lew Nichols. With less than 10 carries in two games, he’s racked up 72 yards. It’s good for an average of eight yards per run, an absurd figure for any running back.
NIchols is a talented player who finds himself in the middle of a race for the final running back spot on the roster. More than anything, Nichols is competing for a spot that might not exist. The Steelers could very well keep three running backs going into the regular season, which would exclude Nichols regardless of performance. The former NCAA FBS leading rusher is facing some mounting pressure in the preseason finale.
Beanie Bishop
The second-year cornerback is on the roster bubble, whether folks want to admit it or not. Four spots on the secondary are locked in with Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr, Darius Slay and Brandin Echols’ spots on the roster secured.
Bishop is a difficult player to pin down. He’s looked strong in spurts, but he’s also looked outmatched against talent in the preseason. He’s not a player who can contribute on the outside, but if he can play an excellent lock-down game in the slot, he could force the Steelers to name him to the 53-man roster for Week 1.
Cam Johnston/Corliss Waitman
Two starting positions remain undecided, and the one that will be decided against the Panthers is the punting battle. Two excellent candidates jockey for the job, as Mike Tomlin previously stated that the two punters will swap opportunities in the preseason finale.
Waitman has pulled away as the frontrunner after his game against the Buccaneers. He launched off three booming punts for an average of 58 yards, landing one inside the 20-yard line.
Johnston has a chance to steal the role, however. While his average net yardage was lower than Waitman against the Bucs, his precision stuck out. He dropped two punts inside the 20-yard line. It’s a tough choice for the Steelers, as they have two starter quality punters to choose from.
