Steelers Legend Calls Out Aaron Rodgers
A Pittsburgh Steelers legend sure seems fed up with Aaron Rodgers amidst his drawn-out free agency.
On the latest episode of his "Footbahlin" podcast, Ben Roethlisberger addressed Rodgers and said that while he thinks he'll eventually land in Pittsburgh, the four-time MVP's aspirations of joining the Minnesota Vikings could be behind the delay in his decision.
“Aaron, let’s be honest, if you’re going to be throwing to DK Metcalf and telling everybody about it, you may as well just sign. Like what are we doing,” Roethlisberger said. “I really believe that he is going to be a Steeler. I’m saying it. I really believe that he’s going to be a Steeler. However, the reason, in my opinion, that he hasn’t signed yet ... I think Aaron is still holding out for Minnesota.”
If Rodgers is truly buying time in hopes of the Vikings pursuing him, this saga may continue to drag on with no clear end in sight.
Minnesota's general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell have both spoken on him in recent weeks, and while they've supported 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy, perhaps there's a scenario where Rodgers reenters the picture.
The problem, however, is that the Vikings likely won't pivot back to him before the NFL Draft begins. While the Steelers haven't set a firm deadline for Rodgers' decision, at least not publicly, it's a safe assumption that they'd prefer to have clarity on the situation prior to that time.
With owner Art Rooney II telling reporters at the annual league meetings that the organization won't wait around "forever", but rather a "little while longer", it appears Pittsburgh would appreciate a bit more haste on Rodgers' end.
The Steelers remain the favorites for his services, especially after hosting him for a visit last month before he held a throwing session with DK Metcalf, but the lack of a resolution thus far has brought upon some uncertainty.
