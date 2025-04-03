Steelers Host Four Top NFL Draft Prospects
The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting another group of NFL Draft prospects before the event begins in three weeks.
According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson and Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew are all at the Steelers' faciliy for pre-draft visits.
Golden, who was often linked to Pittsburgh as a potential first-round target before the team traded for DK Metcalf, helped the Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff semifinals while recording 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.
The speedy 21-year-old, who began his career at Houston, is one of the top receivers in the class and formally met with the Steelers at the NFL Combine last month.
Thomas, who is also one of the top players at his own position, is widely expected to fly off the board either late on Day 1 or early on Day 2.
A lengthy press-man corner, he played in 37 games over three years for the Seminoles and logged 64 tackles to go with 15 passes defended and two interceptions.
Johnson is next up in a long line of running back prospects whom Pittsburgh has shown interest in ahead of the draft.
He led the Big 10 in rushing yards (1,537) and touchdowns (21) during the 2024 campaign while finishing his career at Iowa with totals of 2,779 and 30, respectively, across 35 contests.
Bartholomew, who was the Steelers' next door neighbor for four years while at Pitt, helped the program win its first-ever ACC Championship as a freshman back in 2021.
He closed out 2024 with 38 receptions for 322 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, he accumulated 105 catches alongside 1,257 yards and 11 scores while appearing in a total of 50 games.
