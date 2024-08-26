Steelers WR Option Signs Record-Breaking Deal
PITTSBURGH -- One of the NFL's top wide receivers agreed to a record-breaking extension on Monday afternoon, taking another potential option at the position off the table for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that the Dallas Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb came to an agreement on a four-year, $136 million deal, ending the superstar's holdout. The contract includes a signing bonus of $38 million, the largest ever handed out to a receiver. The Steelers will face Dallas at Acrisure Stadium for Sunday Night Football in Week 5.
Lamb is guaranteed $100 million on his extension and is now the second-highest paid non-quarterback in league history behind Justin Jefferson, who agreed to a deal worth $140 million over four years with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason as well.
Jefferson ($35 million) and Lamb ($34 million) now top the average annual value leaderboard for receivers, though each of the top six players on that list have agreed to new deals since the conclusion of the 2023 season. With Brandon Aiyuk and Ja'Marr Chase both in pursuit of fresh contracts themselves, that number could grow in the coming days.
Lamb played three seasons for the Oklahoma Sooners, tallying a total of 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, where the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in the first round.
He recorded 935 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, though he surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau in each of the following three seasons. Lamb helped lead the Cowboys to an NFC East title in 2021 with a 1,102-yard, six-touchdown campaign and was awarded with his first trip to the Pro Bowl in the process.
He was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2022 with 1,359 yards, nine touchdowns and 107 catches while starting each contest of the season for the first time in his career.
Lamb's 2023 season, however, earned him recognition as one of the game's truly elite receivers. He led the league in receptions (135) while trailing only Tyreek Hill for yards (1,749). As a result, the 25-year-old finished third in AP Offensive Player of the Year voting, was named a first-team All-Pro and earned Pro Bowl honors for the third-consecutive year.
While acquiring Lamb was never steeped in reality for the Steelers, the market continues to dry up at what is perhaps the team's most pressing position of need. Their Aiyuk dreams remain alive as of now, but they may need to find a solution at receiver before that saga reaches its conclusion.
