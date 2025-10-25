Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Becomes Real Option for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers want a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline, and there have been a few names floating around they are believed to have an opportunity to shop for. Now, there's a surprising names being talked about, that they could land in what would be considering a shocking move.
To this point, the names on the table were believed to be Jakobi Meyers with the Las Vegas Raiders, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed with the New Orleans Saints, Calvin Ridley with the Tennessee Titans and maybe even Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins. Now, however, a new name has entered the conversation, and it's a bigger star than any of the above.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Jacksonville Jaguars are listening to calls for wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
"The Jaguars are listening on calls for WR Brian Thomas Jr., even if a move feels highly unlikely. They’re also shopping for defense," Russini wrote.
Could Steelers Pull Off Brian Thomas Jr. Trade?
Thomas Jr. is just in his second year in the NFL, and started his career with a 1,200-yard season with 10 touchdowns. The 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is already viewed as a star in the league, and no one believed he'd be a name to watch during the trade deadline cycle.
But Pittsburgh is now a team to watch for Thomas. The Steelers have been willing to make splashes during the year for big-name talent and Thomas certainly fits the bill. Just turning 23-years-old, Thomas has three years of a rookie contract left and the team that would land him would have the ability to claim his fifth-year option.
The Steelers may also have a defender or two they would be willing to part ways with in order to get him.
Could Steelers Trade a Defender?
The Steelers don't want to give up linebacker Alex Highsmith or defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, but if the opportunity is there, maybe they'd consider it. With Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer looking impressive this season, Highsmith could be valuable enough to move and easy enough to replace. Benton, on the other hand, has struggled in games, but has upside, and the Steelers just simply don't have the space for him outside of nose tackle.
Highsmith carries more value than Benton, but the two should be considered decent trade bait for any team. If the Jaguars are actually willing to take calls on Thomas for the right defender, maybe Pittsburgh has them.
It won't be the easiest thing in the world to replace either, but it is capable. And the Steelers want a wideout. It's hard to justify there's one out there better than second-year star Brian Thomas Jr.
