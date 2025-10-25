Analyst Predicts Steelers' Jakobi Meyers Trade Package
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely in the market for a wide receiver for the second straight season.
Last season saw the Steelers lose Diontae Johnson and have a relatively weak room with George Pickens at the helm and the remainder of the wide receiver room consisting of players like Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller. A trade deadline move to land Mike Williams proved useful for one game, but the Steelers may try to test their luck once again in the upcoming trade deadline period.
Steelers-Raiders Mock Trade
One player named during the offseason that the Steelers were unable to land was Jakobi Meyers, who currently plays for the Las Vegas Raiders and was wanting out of the team during the offseason. He stuck around, but his wish to move on makes him a possible trade candidate for a trade during the upcoming deadline.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan suggested the two teams make a trade together during a segment on CBS Sports HQ.
"This is not surprising because he has been the most outspoken of not wanting to be in Las Vegas. Requesting a trade this offseason, not getting it," Sullivan said.
In the trade, the Steelers would receive Meyers while sending a fifth-round pick for the 2026 draft, which the city of Pittsburgh will be hosting.
Steelers Trade Needs at the Deadline
Meyers will be a free agent at the conclusion of this season, making the deal a clear rental for the Steelers. They may be entering their competitive window this season, as Aaron Rodgers has the offense moving with ease. That being said, using a Day 3 draft pick on a proven albeit older veteran wide receiver is likely to help them as opposed to hurting them in a significant way.
In reality, it might be more helpful to the Steelers if they could land a defensive back. The offense has seen contributions across the board, with all four tight ends catching touchdowns over the last two games. Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren have both performed well, so the Steelers could use some help on the defensive side of the football.
The Steelers have had plenty of reports surface that they intend to go after a wide receiver during the trade deadline. Meyers has been floated as a possibility as the Raiders and the wideout continue to be on opposite sides of a contract debate, with Meyers looking to leave the team and sign an extension elsewhere.
Other possible teams they could look at making deals with include the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle and the Tennessee Titans for Calvin Ridley.
