Steelers Superstar Suffers Hip Injury Before Packers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with a surprising injury, and one they will want to keep a close on before their Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. According to their latest injury report, outside linebacker T.J. Watt is dealing with a hip injury that limited him during the middle of the week.
Right now, it's unknown what the exact injury for Watt is, or whether or not it will hinder his ability to play against the Packers. It's also unknown when the injury exactly happened, as he was on the report Wednesday as a Veteran Day Off and did not participate. Thursday, the team added the hip injury.
Steelers Practice Week Before Final Decision
The Steelers will hold one more practice and then a walk through before their game against the Packers. They need to put out a "final" injury report after their last full practice on Friday, but if Watt is listed as questionable, doubtful or probable, the team can change his status at any time before the game actually starts.
The team typically requires at least one day of practice to be completed for a player to play in the game, but Watt is one of the few exceptions. Pittsburgh will not need him on the field on Friday, and they may keep him off it to risk any further injury before the game, especially this early in the season.
Replacement Options if Watt Can't Play
If Watt is for some reason unable to play, the Steelers will turn to Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig as their starters. Jack Sawyer would come off the bench, and the team would have DeMarvin Leal as their final edge rusher on the roster.
It'd be the same set up they had when Highsmith missed multiple weeks earlier in the offseason, only Herbig would replace Watt instead. During that stretch, Herbig became one of the biggest names in Pittsburgh, showing just how good he can be when given the opportunity. This season, he holds four sacks, including two that lead both teams in a game against the Cleveland Browns that featured Watt and Myles Garrett.
The defense didn't look out of place when Highsmith missed time, but historically, the Steelers don't have the same results without Watt. The Steelers are 1-10 all-time without their superstar edge rusher on the field, including a 1-6 stretch in 2022 when he missed seven games.
The Steelers probably aren't too worried about a hip injury that limited Watt in one day of practice, but could be cautious and limit him the rest of the week because of it. If they feel that they need to do damage control during the game, it could also limit his reps against the Packers. But with Herbig thriving in an expanded role, they may have the pieces to feel comfortable playing it safe with their biggest star.
