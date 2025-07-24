Jalen Ramsey Fired Up About Steelers
Among the many new faces who descended upon Saint Vincent College for their first training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers was cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom the team acquired alongside tight end Jonnu Smith in a trade with the Miami Dolphins that sent safety Minkah Fitzpatrick the other way on June 30.
Ramsey boasts a Hall of Fame resume with three first-team All-Pro nominations, seven Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl ring under his belt.
One of the most prolific shutdown corners in recent history, Ramsey is excited to join a Steelers roster that features plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.
"You look at the defense, from the d-line, probably the best d-line in the NFL," he said. "Then you got [Patrick Queen] leading the linebackers, then the secondary. Me and [Darius] Slay have had a relationship for a while. Me and Joey [Porter Jr.], we got some kinda family ties going on. Then add me in there ... so it's a lot of excitement around the defense, but not just the defense, the offense too. Obviously [Aaron Rodgers] is here now, DK [Metcalf], who I've had a lot of battles with, that's been fun. [Robert Woods] is here, I played with him with the Rams."
Ramsey should see his fair share of time both on the boundary and in the slot for the Steelers while roaming the secondary next to Porter Jr. and Slay, with that trio ranking among the league's best at cornerback.
Despite the fact that Ramsey signed a three-year extension worth $72.3 million last September, he and the Dolphins mutually agreed to part ways this offseason.
In 17 contests during the 2024 campaign, Ramsey recorded 60 tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions across 1,027 defensive snaps.
It took a while for a trade to materialize, but Ramsey was elated to ultimately land in Pittsburgh and have the opportunity to play for one of the league's most historic franchises.
"I'm excited," he said. "I'm excited for everything that has to do with this organization. This is a storied franchise. Obviously I won the Super Bowl, loved my time with the L.A. Rams, but I can't say necessarily say that I've played for like a storied franchise like this yet. This is very exciting for me. I'm just embracing all of it."
Ramsey, who remains one of the game's elite corners, is under contract through the 2028 season.
