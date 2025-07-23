Giants Name Former Steelers QB Starter
PITTSBURGH — It didn’t take long for last year’s starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers to land another starting role. The Russell Wilson experiment ended after one season in Pittsburgh, with Russ starting 11 straight games to conclude the 2024 regular season. After a Wild Card weekend loss to the Baltimore Ravens, it was obvious that the Steelers would move on from Wilson for 2025.
The former Steelers’ quarterback found a new home in the New York Giants. As they begin camp, the team’s head coach made it clear that the former Super Bowl winner is the starting quarterback. Brian Daboll laid out the team’s depth chart quite plainly as camp opened.
“These guys will be out here competing,” he said. “But Russ is our starter.”
Wilson currently sits ahead of fellow veteran gunslinger Jameis Winston and recent first-round pick Jaxson Dart in the Giants’ QB room. It’s the second straight season he’s in a situation where his starting job could disappear in a snap, but this time he could hang on to that role for longer than he did in Pittsburgh.
An injury derailed the beginning of Wilson’s tenure with the Steelers. He pulled a hamstring on the opening day of training camp and it sidelined him for the rest of camp, the preseason and the first six games of the regular season.
When he returned, he debuted in impressive fashion. The Steelers were 4-2 through their first six games, and continued riding that momentum under Russ. Wilson and the Steelers won his first four starts to push their record to 8-2.
Then the fall began. The Steelers went through a gauntlet of a December and they faltered. Wilson finished the regular season with a record of 6-5, despite winning his first four starts. The Steelers struggled as whole to end the season and enter the postseason, and it was no surprise when the Ravens handedly eliminated them from the playoffs.
The 36-year-old Wilson is likely in his final NFL opportunity to be a starter. The Giants are hoping to improve this season, but it’s unclear if the veteran play caller is still the man for the job. He wasn’t for the Steelers, but the Giants continue to have faith.
