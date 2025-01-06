Jets Request to Interview Steelers OC Arthur Smith
As the Pittsburgh Steelers get ready for a meeting with the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday night, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has begun generating interest as a head coaching candidate around the NFL.
Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets have formally requested an interview with Smith, whom was tagged as "an intriguing name to watch."
Rumors of New York's interest in Smith have swirled around recently, and this is the next step in the process for the franchise as it looks to right the ship.
The Jets have also requested an interview with Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and are expected to do so with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn among others while Rex Ryan, who led the team from 2009 to 2014, is also in the running.
New York interview Smith back in January 2021 before ultimately hiring Robert Saleh. Smith wound up as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons during that same cycle and finished with a 21-30 record for the team before being fired at the end of the 2023 campaign.
No other organization has requested to speak with Smith just yet, though that remains a distinct possibility in the coming days and weeks.
In his first season as Pittsburgh's OC, the team averaged 22.4 points and 319.4 total yards per game.
