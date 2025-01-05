Former Scout Calls for Steelers, Mike Tomlin Divorce
PITTSBURGH -- Have the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin run their course? It's a debate that could travel into the offseason if the Steelers fail to break a seven-year drought without a playoff win, and one former scout believes he's already got the answer to the question.
Speaking on the 3 & Out Podcast, former NFL scout John Middlekauff said he believes it's time for the Steelers and Tomlin to head for a divorce, ending their 18-year run together after the 2024 season.
"Sometimes it’s just time for a change. Not all divorce has to be super anger and hatred. Sometimes, like, ‘Yeah, we’re both better off going our separate ways,'" Middlekauff said. "I understand why Mike Tomlin likes being the coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s pretty cool. Pays well. Sweet brand. It’s just not really working. It clearly has run its course. Because the same thing’s happening now as last year, the previous year, the previous year. You’re gonna be 0-5 [in the playoffs] now since 2016 when next week comes to an end."
The argument against firing Tomlin is his consecutive winning seasons and the fact that he'd get a new job rather quickly in the NFL. But not everyone believes that means he's the right fit for the Steelers, and Middlekauff agrees with those fans.
"His value is extremely high," Middlekauff said. "I just wonder if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, what are we doing here? What are we doing here? Because we’ve got two teams in our division with Hall of Fame quarterbacks. I just don’t, and there’s no good answer."
The Steelers inked Tomlin to a contract extension this past offseason, meaning there's a very unlikely chance he would be fired or leave Pittsburgh in 2025. Still until the team breaks their playoff drought, the debate will be had, and the belief in Tomlin will continue to fade with the fanbase.
