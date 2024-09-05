J.J. Watt Opens Up About Trip to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- J.J. Watt made his second visit to the Steel City last month following his 2022 retirement as one of the greatest defensive linemen to ever step foot on a field. He visited the Pittsburgh Steelers practice facility, watching his brother T.J. lead the team as one of the 2024 captains.
Watt was also offered the opportunity to sit in on a team meeting, hearing head coach Mike Tomlin lead a meeting for the first time.
On an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Watt spoke to McAfee and cohost A.J. Hawk about his visit.
"I really, really enjoyed stopping by the training camps," Watt said. "I've never been to a Mike Tomlin practice or meeting. I got to sit in on them all. Obviously, I've heard all the stories over the years of everybody talking about him. And for me it was really cool to sit in that meeting and see he is who he is. I mean, every single day. I was there on a random, I think it was a Tuesday, and his meeting was exactly how you would expect a Mike Tomlin meeting to go. You left, informed, educated, motivated, ready to roll."
Watt isn't really saying anything groundbreaking. Tomlin has been known through his tenure as the Steelers as a hard worker and superb motivator. The fact that a player of his caliber who never played for him is praising him as such is quite the compliment.
Watt has yet to rule out a comeback, but a contract with the Steelers seems unlikely. A recent purchase of ownership stake in Burnley F.C., a soccer club in England, has taken up much of his time. However, a Steelers contract would mean that all three Watt brothers of T.J., Derek and J.J. would all have played for the same team at some point.
