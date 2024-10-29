J.J. Watt Roasts Giants Player After Steelers Win
A potentially game-saving strip sack by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt in the team's 26-18 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night elicited a hilarious reaction from his brother.
J.J., who recorded 114.5 quarterback takedowns in his own NFL career, shared his excitement for T.J.'s highlight play on Twitter while also taking the time out to throw a jab at New York Giants right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.
Earlier in the week, Eluemunor told reporters that he wanted to take on the challenge of blocking Watt by his lonesome. His comments came as a response to the Giants' sudden deficiency at left tackle, where they lost Andrew Thomas for the year with a foot injury, and he made it crystal clear that he simply wanted to take on more of a responsibility with a relatively inexperienced player set to start on the other side of the offensive line.
No matter what Eluemunor's intentions may have been, however, he received everything Watt had to offer throughout the night. The Steelers star generated five pressures and two sacks on the night, both of which tied his single-game highs on the season, which included his turnover-generating play.
Down eight points in the fourth quarter, New York recovered a Russell Wilson fumble at Pittsburgh's 37-yard line. It eventually worked the ball down into the red zone, and with three minutes remaining, Watt worked his magic.
On 3rd-and-7 at the 19-yard line, he beat Eluemunor off the ball and effortlessly dipped past him around the edge, bringing him into contact with Daniel Jones. Watt proceeded to hack his arm and knock the ball loose before jumping on it in one fell swoop, effectively sealing the game.
A six-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and former Defensive Player of the Year, Watt continues to showcase his dominance on a weekly basis.
