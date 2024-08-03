Steelers Hint at Starting QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for Russell Wilson to return to 100% and be able to spend an entire practice on the field with the first team. Meanwhile, Justin Fields is continuing to light up the defense at training camp. But the team keeps hinting at what's to come when both players are healthy.
Despite many believing Fields is earning an opportunity for himself to crack the starting job, the Steelers continue to drop hints at what they think. Fields has taken a large majority of the team's starting reps during team drills, while Wilson is only out there during running plays.
But the Steelers are letting us know who's still in "pole position." Despite Fields impressing for almost a week now, Wilson remains the first quarterback to take a rep during team drills and 7-on-7. Then, Fields will enter for the remainder of the period.
The trend wasn't just one practice, either. This occurs every time Wilson takes reps during drills. He'll be the first quarterback to take a snap during 7-on-7 and then Fields will go out.
While working on handoffs to Najee Harris is important for Wilson, it's likely not something the Steelers have to put him out there for. But they are. Why? Chances are, it's to let everyone know that he'll remain the favorite to start once he's fully healthy and back on the field.
It may not be the move everyone wants to see, and things can always change in the NFL. The longer Fields impressed and Wilson remains sidelined, the more he forces the Steelers hand to make this a real quarterback competition. Right now, though, they're making it clear where they stand.
Wilson remains the QB1 in the eyes of Mike Tomlin and company. But Fields is electrifying Saint Vincent College on a daily basis. So, while the Steelers migth have a plan now, and are trying to let us know it, you never know where things stand in a month when they're preparing for Week 1.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more