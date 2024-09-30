Justin Fields Makes Steelers History Despite Loss
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, losing 27-24 on the road. But despite the loss, they got solid play out of their quarterback, who scored all three touchdowns in a failed comeback attempt in the second half.
Fields's day didn't start off hot, fumbling on a scramble play that turned the ball over and had many questioning if he was going to collapse. After three solid weeks to start the season, his mishaps early against the Colts brought worry. He shut a lot of that down after his fumble with a historic performance.
According to ESPN's Stats and Info, Fields became the first quarterback in Steelers history to throw for 300 passing yards, rush for 50 yards and score two rushing touchdowns in a single game. He finished the day with 312 yards passing, 55 yards rushing and three total touchdowns.
It's unknown where the Steelers go from here. Fields has seemingly gotten better with each game, but has now turned the ball over twice in the last two weeks. Head coach Mike Tomlin will address the quarterback situation as he does every week, but it could come down to Russell Wilson's health.
The veteran aggravated a calf injury days before Week 1 and has been unable to return to practice as a full participant. In his absence, Fields has gone 3-1, throwing for 830 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 145 yards and three scores. It's unknown has close Wilson is to being fully healthy and able to return.
Pittsburgh heads back home in Week 5 to host the Cowboys. After that, they'll hit the road one against the play the Las Vegas Raiders, before finishing the front half of their schedule at Acrisure Stadium against the New York Jets and New York Giants.
