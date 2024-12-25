Chiefs Lose Superstar Defender Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on a Kansas City Chiefs team in Week 17 that will not feature one of their biggest stars. Ahead of kickoff, the team announced defensive tackle Chris Jones will not play, making him inactive due to a calf injury.
Jones came into the week listed as questionable after suffering the injury in Week 16 against the Houston Texans. With a short week for both teams, leaving just two practices before their matchup, the Chiefs will keep Jones off the field.
This season, the 30 year old has recorded five sacks and 37 total tackles.
Kansas City also ruled out Chamarri Conner, Joshua Uche, C.J. Hanson, D.J. Humphries, Ethan Driskell and Malik Herring. The team ruled out Humphries coming into the game, leaving them short-handed at left tackle against Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig.
For the Steelers, they'll be without their star cornerback in Joey Porter Jr. The second-year starter suffered a knee injury Week 16 and was ruled out prior to the team's game. Quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hip) will also miss the game.
Pittsburgh did get a boost on the injury front with Donte Jackson, Larry Ogunjobi, DeShon Elliott and George Pickens all returning to the lineup.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!