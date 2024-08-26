Chiefs Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, as they're expected to ink a deal with the NFL veteran, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz.
Smith-Schuster was recently released by the New England Patriots just one year into his three-year contract due to drop issues and speculation about growing knee concerns. He signed the deal after spending the 2022 season with the Chiefs, winning his first Super Bowl and recording 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns.
Smith-Schuster was the Steelers' second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent five seasons in Pittsburgh. In 63 games for the Steelers, he caught 323 passes for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns.
After his departure from the Patriots, sources told Steelers OnSI that Smith-Schuster was "in play" to return to Pittsburgh. The team viewed him as a veteran leader who could bolster the wide receiver room and fit the offensive gameplan this season. Instead, Pittsburgh remains in the hunt for Brandon Aiyuk, and Smith-Schuster heads back to the defending Super Bowl champions.
Pittsburgh is likely to remain in the hunt for a wideout during roster cuts, and is likely to either side or trade for another name as they try to add a bigger name to their group. Currently, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin are viewed as their WR2's alongside George Pickens. Rookie Roman Wilson has missed all of the preseason with an ankle sprain.
Smith-Schuster heads back to Kansas City with a shot to contribute right away. Xavier Worthy and Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown are the team's leading receivers next to tight end Travis Kelce.
Smith-Schuster will come back to Pittsburgh on Christmas to play the Steelers as the two teams face off at Acrisure Stadium.
