Chiefs Sign Former Steelers CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson to their practice squad, the team announced, marking a reunion with the former third-round pick as they embark on their playoff run.
The Chiefs drafted Nelson in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and the Oregon State product spent four seasons in Kansas City. During his time with the Chiefs, Nelson played 52 games, including 38 starts, and recorded four interceptions and 182 tackles.
In 2019, Nelson signed with the Steelers. He spent two seasons in Pittsburgh, starting alongside Joe Haden in 30 games, recording three interceptions, 17 pass deflections and 109 tackles. After departing from the Steelers in 2020, he signed with the Eagles, where he spent one season before heading to Houston to play two years with the Texans.
After the 2023 season, Nelson announced his retirement from the NFL, but did admit there was a chance of a return.
The 31-year-old returns to Kansas City with 13 career interceptions, 78 pass deflections and 456 tackles. He'll begin his journey as part of the practice squad to readjust to the season. The plan is likely for Nelson to be part of the Chiefs playoff team once the postseason begins, though.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!