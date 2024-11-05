Lamar Jackson Ties Steelers Legend's Record
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson turned in a stellar outing in the team's 41-10 Week 9 victory over the Denver Broncos, tying him with Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger for the most games with a perfect passer rating in NFL history.
Both players have logged four such games, and are the only two players to ever do so multiple times in a single season, as Jackson did so in his MVP-winning 2019 campaign while Roethlisberger accomplished that feat in 2007.
Jackson, who also won the MVP award in 2023, went 16-for-19 for 280 yards and three touchdowns against Denver. He now has 2,379 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions through the air this year along with 505 yards and two scores on the ground.
The prior three instances of a perfect rating for Jackson came against the Miami Dolphins on both Dec. 31, 2023 and Sept. 8, 2019 as well as the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 10, 2019.
Roethlisberger's first example of such a performance was versus the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11, 2005, which marked the first contest of his sophomore campaign and was a precursor to a Super Bowl run for the Steelers. He completed nine of his 11 attempts that day for 218 yards and touchdowns in a 34-7 victory.
Then, in a 38-7 triumph over the Ravens on Nov. 5, 2007, Roethlisberger went 13-for-16 for 209 yards and five touchdowns. Later that same year in the regular season finale against the St. Louis Rams on Dec. 20, he put together a 16-for-20 showing that netted him 261 yards and three scores in a 41-24 Pittsburgh win.
The final occurrence of Big Ben's career was in a 52-21 rout of the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 8, 2018, in which he finished 22-for-25 for 328 yards and five touchdowns.
