J.J. Watt Sends Advice to Steelers' T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt is doing something he hasn't done much of throughout his career, switching sides. He and Alex Highsmith started mixing things up in Week 8 against the New York Giants, flipping sides from time to time to throw off offenses and free up both pass rushers.
It's something the Steelers are looking to add to their defense moving forward, but like all new things, it won't come without adjustments. Luckily, Watt has his brother, J.J., helping him make the jump and learn the other sides of the edge.
During an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, J.J. shared his advice about switching to the other side from time to time.
"The one thing that I was texting him [about] during the game he’s got to work on … is the top end of his rush," J.J. said. "When you’re ripping through or the guy’s got your jersey, the hardest thing to do is that final little get-off so you can actually get the sack as opposed to a pressure. I think that’s the one thing he’s just not as comfortable with on that side yet. He’s got good rushes, it’s just the finish that he’s got to get comfortable with."
Watt finished his first performance with two sacks, a forced fumble and seven tackles, along with winning AFC Player of the Week. But there's still a long way to go, and J.J. understands that there's an adjustment period to making his pass rusher from the other side just as strong as his original side.
"He’s always rushing off one side, so you’re always flipping your hips one way," J.J. said. "You’re constantly flipping your hips one way the entire time. You’re used to it, you’re comfortable. On the other side, you’re flipping your hips completely the opposite way. So the flexibility, the muscle movement, the muscle mass, the muscle recognition, is just different."
The Steelers will continue to implement the change for Watt and Highsmith, looking to make their superstar duo even stronger. And with the help of his future Hall of Fame brother, Watt should be able to make his new role just as good as his previous.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!