Steelers RB Recruiting DK Metcalf From Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson has continued his recruiting run on Twitter, this time targeting Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf.
Patterson has acted as an ambassador for the Steelers all season, most notably pushing for the team to acquire Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders before they sent him to the New York Jets.
Now, he's turned his full attention to Metcalf. The Seahawks lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday by a score of 26-20, dropping Seattle to 4-5 after it began the year by winning its first three contests.
Metcalf did not appear against the Rams with an MCL sprain, which also sidelined him in Week 8 versus the Buffalo Bills.
When he's played this season, however, he's proven to be an absolute nuisance to defensive backs. The 26-year-old turned in three-straight 100-yard performances between Weeks 2 and 4, accumulating a total of 337 yards and two touchdowns on 21 catches during that stretch.
Metcalf cooled down shortly after to the tune of 202 yards over his following three games before he suffered his injury, though that sort of production is hardly mediocre.
He has recorded 1,000 yards or more in three seasons across the five full campaigns of his career thus far. Since he was selected in the second round out of Ole Miss in the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf is tied for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in the league with 46 and ninth in receiving yards with 5,900.
Metcalf spent three years with Russell Wilson in Seattle, which included the most fruitful statistical year of his career in 2020, so there's an aspect of familiarity there that could entice Pittsburgh to check in on his availability before tomorrow's trade deadline.
The Seahawks are still alive in the NFC playoff race, so it's unknown if they'll give in and move on from Metcalf. Considering he'll become a free agent after 2025 and the fact that he has a potential "out" in his contract after this season, however, perhaps Seattle will attempt to return maximum value on the receiver and seriously entertain a deal.
