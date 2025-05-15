Raiders Hire Former Steelers Executive
The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring a former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' front office as they continue shaping their new regime.
First reported by ESPN's Ryan McFadden, Brandon Hunt is headed to Sin City and will become the Raiders' new vice president of player personnel.
Hunt, who was raised in Pittsburgh, was first with the team as an intern out of college from 2005 to 2006. He then left for a position as a pro scout with the Houston Texans in 2007, where'd he remain through 2009.
Hunt returned to the Steelers that same year and remained with the organization as its pro scouting coordinator until his eventual departure following the 2021 campaign.
During his ensuing 13 seasons with the black and gold, Pittsburgh compiled a 132-75-2 record while making the playoffs eight times and winning the AFC pennant during the 2010 campaign before falling to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV.
Once Omar Khan took over as the Steelers' general manager after Kevin Colbert stepped down, Hunt joined the Philadelphia Eagles. He was first their director of scouting before earning a promotion to senior director of scouting last offseason, earning a Super Bowl ring back in February after the team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.
