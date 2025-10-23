Is Maurkice Pouncey Steelers Next Hall of Famer?
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is one of 52 Modern-Era players advancing in the voting for the 2026 class of the Football Hall of Fame. He was a staple along the offensive line between 2010 and 2020, and now his excellent career is one step closer to being forever enshrined in Canton, Ohio at the Hall of Fame.
The former Steelers center is a future Hall of Famer, there’s no question about it. One of the greatest Steelers players in franchise history is on an express route to his enshrinement. Even with a first-class ticket to his destination, don’t expect his induction to come with this next class. Pouncey will get into the Hall one day, but it’s not next year.
First-Year Eligible
The big thing going against Pouncey is that this is his first year of eligibility. The Hall isn’t too keen on inducting offensive linemen immediately. Two previous Steelers Hall of Fame centers serve as a template. Mike Webster, one of the greatest of all-time at the position, took two years before earning the nod. Dermontti Dawson had to wait over a decade after his NFL career ended before receiving that call from Canton.
Pouncey’s NFL career was incredible. He was a two-time AP 1st Team All-Pro, a three-time AP 2nd Team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler. He was the first center in NFL history to be named to the Pro Bowl in his first three years in the league. He was also named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s, another notable addition to his HOF application. Despite all that, the Hall of Fame will make Pouncey wait at least a year before his enshrinement. Patience, Steelers fans, one day soon there will be a trio of Pittsburgh centers with their busts displayed in the Hall of Fame.
Quarterback’s Best Friend
Pouncey’s career is forever intertwined and linked with franchise legend and two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two played 10 seasons together in the NFL. During their tenure, they formed one of the top duos in the NFL and led the Steelers to a Super Bowl appearance and two trips to the AFC Conference Championship.
Roethlisberger isn’t eligible for the Hall of Fame until 2027. Something tells me that Pouncey won’t be voted in until his running mate and signal-caller in the NFL is entering as well. Could the Hall of Fame Class of 2027 be a Steelers filled one?
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!