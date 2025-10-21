Steelers Get More Bad News After Justin Fields Drama
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted Justin Fields to be their starting quarterback in 2025, but the young free agent chose to go to the New York Jets instead. Now, Pittsburgh is working with Aaron Rodgers, and Fields may be out of a starting job.
Fields was benched during the Jets Week 7 game, marking what could be the end of his run with New York. No clarity was given by head coach Aaron Glenn about the situation moving forward, but owner Woody Johnson's latest remarks may be a bad sign for Fields and Pittsburgh's 2026 NFL Draft picks.
Woody Johnson Takes Shot at Justin Fields
Speaking at the fall Owner's Meetings, Johnson made his thoughts perfectly clear on the team's quarterback situation.
"If we could just complete a pass, it would look good," Johnson told a group of reporters, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
He shared his confidence in Glenn as the team's head coach, but does not seem to be very high on Field. And with his latest words, you have to believe it's likely over for the former first-round pick and Steelers quarterback with the Jets.
Fields signed a two-year deal worth $40 million when he joined the Jets this offseason. His offer from the Steelers was not as good, and after being benched by the team in 2024, he did not want to return.
The issue for the Steelers, now, is that it's going to hurt their draft picks.
Justin Fields Being Benched, Not Good for Steelers
If this is the end for Fields and the Jets, the Steelers draft picks take another hit. They're expected to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for Fields because of his deal and status with New York. If he does not play again this season, that pick will drop, leaving them with a draft pick, but one lower than the fourth-round.
The same issue has already happened with Russell Wilson, who was benched by the New York Giants. And to only make matters worse, the Steelers have lost expected comp picks for running back Najee Harris, lineman James Daniels and linebacker Elandon Roberts because they've been injured this season.
Pittsburgh has to be smiling at their outcome this offseason, landing Rodgers over Fields. They lucked out in this instance. But if their plan was to stack draft picks and make a move up for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, that just became more difficult, because Fields isn't going to give them much.
