Dolphins Sign Former Steelers First-Round Pick
PITTSBURGH -- The Miami Dolphins are inking for Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Artie Burns to a contract. The free agent veteran is joining the AFC East as he enters his ninth NFL season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The former Steelers, Seattle Seahawk and Chicago Bear now finds a new NFL home.
Burns, who will turn 30 years old before the season, was the Steelers' first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. After being selected 25th overal, the Miami product went on to start 25 games over his first two seasons.
However, as time went on, Burns started to struggle, and was eventually removed from Pittsburgh's starting defense. He started just seven games during the next two years, and played in just 10 his final season with the Steelers.
Since his departure from Pittsburgh, Burns has spent time with the Bears and Seahawks. In 2020, he did not appear in a game for Chicago, but came back in 2021 to start six and play in 11. From there, he signed with the Seahawks, where he's played in 21 games with one start over three seasons.
Burns heads to Miami with four career interceptions, all coming in his first two seasons. He's also tallied 38 pass deflections and 199 tackles.
Primarily a special teams and depth player now, Burns will look to compete for yet another year in the NFL, making his 10th go-around in the league since being drafted.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!