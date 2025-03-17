Steelers Now Favorites for Ole Miss QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting, and waiting, and waiting for Aaron Rodgers to respond to both them and the New York Giants. According to reports, the 41-year-old is hoping to land with the Minnesota Vikings, which could be holding things up. And in the meantime, everyone is speculating about where the Steelers go next if Rodgers goes eslewhere.
One theory is the 2025 NFL Draft. Holding the 21st overall pick, it's not likely the Steelers get their hands on Shedeuer Sanders or Cam Ward, but some are speculating that they could end up with a bigger name near the end of the first round.
That name is Jaxson Dart.
Trevor Sikkema of the NFL Stock Exchange podcast believes the Steelers are currently the running "favorites" for Dart in the NFL. This comes after the team signed Darius Slay and acquired DK Metcalf, closing the need for both with their top pick. Now, they can focus on any other position, especially if George Pickens remains on the roster, and QB seems to be the position they're believed to be targeting.
"If they still expect both of these guys to be on the roster and co-exist together, this team now becomes the favorite to draft Jaxson Dart, in my opinion," Sikkema said. "That's literally how Jaxson Dart won as a quarterback at Ole Miss. It was just deep shots down field."
The Steelers have had interest in Dart throughout the NFL Draft process. He's within a group that includes himself, Jalen Milroe, Will Howard, Tyler Shough and Quinn Ewers, all of whom Pittsburgh have been impressed with during their scouting.
Dart is expected to climb into the first round and could be the fit for the Steelers at 21.
The senior out of Ole Miss led the nation with 4,279 passing yards and 29 touchdowns last season, while throwing just six interceptions. He finished his college career with 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.
The Steelers' future decisions likely get decided by Rodgers, but if the four-time NFL MVP says no to them, they're wide open at the quarterback position. And maybe Dart begins to feel more and more like their splash move this offseason.
