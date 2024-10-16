Steelers RB Starts Recruiting New WR
PITTSBURGH -- The New York Jets have spent this season making continuous moves to try and save their 2-4 start. This morning, it was reported that the Jets traded for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams — another missed opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to improve their wide receiver core this season.
The Jets already employ wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the Jets 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft, and long-time friend of quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Allen Lazard. After trading for Adams, Mike Williams, the Jets' third wide receiver, reportedly is available on the trade block.
Thirty minutes before the Jets' interest in trading Williams was reported, Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson took to X to try to recruit Williams to Pittsburgh.
This isn't the first time Patterson has expressed his interest in the Steelers trading for a quality wide receiver. Earlier in the month, Patterson posted an edited picture of Adams in a Steelers jersey.
Williams enjoyed a productive seven-year career with the Los Angeles Chargers before signing with the Jets in the offseason. After only six games in New York, Williams could be in Pittsburgh. This season, Williams has 10 catches for 145 yards on 17 targets. While Williams was the clear third receiver in New York, the veteran wideout would come to Pittsburgh with a much greater opportunity.
The Steelers' leading pass catchers are wide receiver George Pickens with 26 catches for 363 yards, and tight end Pat Freiermuth with 22 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III has 10 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown -- statistics similar to Williams. Williams would come in competing for the second wide receiver role and if Austin III were to win out, definitely the third.
The Steelers host the Jets on Sunday Night Football. If a trade for Williams occurred in the leadup to Sunday, Williams's first game in the black and gold would be against the team that just shipped him out of town. A Steelers win against the Jets could see important playoff implications if the Jets turn their season around and make a run at an AFC Wild-Card spot.
